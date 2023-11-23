Thursday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (4-0) and the James Madison Dukes (4-1) facing off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-62 victory for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Spartans are coming off of a 105-49 win against Evansville in their most recent game on Sunday.

Michigan State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Michigan State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 79, JMU 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans' +333 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 78.2 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (249th in college basketball).

In Big Ten games, Michigan State averaged 3.5 fewer points (74.7) than overall (78.2) in 2022-23.

The Spartans scored more points at home (82 per game) than away (74.9) last season.

Michigan State gave up fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than away (71.2) last season.

