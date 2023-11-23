Thursday's game at Acrisure Arena has the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-69 victory, as our model heavily favors Arizona.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Michigan State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.3)

Arizona (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Arizona is 5-0-0 against the spread, while Michigan State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. A total of two out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Spartans' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +63 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.0 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per contest (43rd in college basketball).

Michigan State averages 36.2 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Michigan State makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball) at a 26.3% rate (326th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 28.1% from deep.

Michigan State has won the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.6 (104th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (151st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.