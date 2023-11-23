How to Watch Michigan State vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan State vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (37.6%).
- Michigan State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.
- The Spartans put up 11 more points per game (74) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63).
- When it scores more than 63 points, Michigan State is 3-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69) last season.
- At home, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72).
- Michigan State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|L 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|W 74-54
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 81-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.