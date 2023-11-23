Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (8-2) a good chance to keep their three-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 7.5 points in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. A point total of 47 has been set for this matchup.

The Lions' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Packers. Before the Packers play the Lions, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-7.5) 47 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights

Detroit's ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

The Lions have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this season.

Detroit games have hit the over on six of 10 occasions (60%).

Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-5-0.

Green Bay has seen four of its 10 games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.