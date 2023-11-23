We have best bets recommendations as the Detroit Lions (8-2) head into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field on a three-game winning streak.

When is Lions vs. Packers?

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by eight, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.0 points). Put your money on the Lions.

The Lions have an 80.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Lions have won seven of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (87.5%).

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.

Green Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +320 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-8)



Detroit (-8) The Lions have covered the spread seven times over 10 games with a set spread.

Detroit has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 8-point favorites.

The Packers have gone 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) The two teams average a combined 0.1 less points per game, 47.4 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 47.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the over/under in this game.

Lions games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).

Four of the Packers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 49.2 4

A.J. Dillon Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 40.5 1 14.6 0

