Kalif Raymond has a difficult matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 (Thursday, 12:30 PM ET). The Packers give up 193.2 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Raymond has a 282-yard campaign thus far (28.2 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has hauled in 21 balls on 29 targets.

Raymond vs. the Packers

Raymond vs the Packers (since 2021): 5 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 193.2 passing yards per game given up by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is third in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Raymond Receiving Insights

In six of eight games this year, Raymond has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Raymond has been targeted on 29 of his team's 361 passing attempts this season (8.0% target share).

He has 282 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 17th in league play with 9.7 yards per target.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 3.1% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Raymond has been targeted three times in the red zone (8.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

