In the Week 12 contest between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, will Jared Goff score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Goff has piled up 14 rushing yards (1.4 per game) on 23 attempts with two touchdowns.

Goff has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Jared Goff Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 22 33 243 1 1 5 3 1 Week 4 @Packers 19 28 210 1 1 2 10 0 Week 5 Panthers 20 28 236 3 0 2 0 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 30 44 353 2 0 2 3 0 Week 7 @Ravens 33 53 284 0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 37 272 1 1 2 -2 0 Week 10 @Chargers 23 33 333 2 0 3 -2 0 Week 11 Bears 23 35 236 2 3 2 3 0

