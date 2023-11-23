Will Donovan Peoples-Jones cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones' eight catches (19 targets) have netted him 97 yards (12.1 per game).

Peoples-Jones, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Bears 1 0 0 0

