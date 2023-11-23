Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Packers on Thanksgiving in Week 12?
Will David Montgomery find his way into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers play in Week 12 on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery has racked up a team-high 577 rushing yards (82.4 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
- Montgomery also averages 12.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 88 yards.
- Montgomery has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in six games.
David Montgomery Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|12
|76
|1
|2
|22
|0
