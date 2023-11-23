The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (36.8%).

Arkansas has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.8% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 92nd.

The Razorbacks average 14.3 more points per game (82.8) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

When Arkansas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers shot at a 47.9% clip from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

Last season, Memphis had a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.

The Tigers' 79.4 points per game last year were 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed.

When Memphis allowed fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-3.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Arkansas averaged 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (68.9).

The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, Arkansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 5.2 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 82 on the road.

At home, the Tigers conceded 70.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.3).

At home, Memphis made 5.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 Old Dominion W 86-77 Bud Walton Arena 11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena 11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena 12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

Memphis Upcoming Schedule