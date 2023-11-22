Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Tuscola County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayville High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Vassar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
