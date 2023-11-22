The New Jersey Devils (8-7-1) have -140 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road in a game against the Detroit Red Wings (8-6-3), who have +115 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Devils Total and Moneyline



Red Wings vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 13 of 16 matches this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the 13 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 7-6 in those games.

The Red Wings have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, New Jersey is 5-5 (winning 50.0% of the time).

Detroit has a record of 3-4 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 7-3-0 6.5 3.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.50 3.30 12 36.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 2.70 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.70 3.40 2 4.9% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

