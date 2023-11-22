How to Watch the Panthers vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken six in a row at home, the Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to TNT and Max to catch the action as the Panthers and Bruins hit the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) BOS
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 49 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Panthers rank 14th in the league with 57 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 35 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|18
|13
|12
|25
|7
|6
|42.5%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|16
|6
|11
|17
|10
|16
|54.9%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|18
|3
|14
|17
|19
|8
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|18
|8
|7
|15
|13
|11
|40%
|Evan Rodrigues
|18
|3
|10
|13
|7
|4
|30%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have the No. 1 defense in the NHL, conceding 37 total goals (just 2.2 per game).
- The Bruins have 59 goals this season (3.5 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 37 goals during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|17
|12
|17
|29
|19
|9
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|17
|7
|12
|19
|13
|7
|17.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|13
|3
|12
|15
|14
|2
|-
|Charlie Coyle
|17
|6
|8
|14
|6
|6
|54.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|17
|7
|7
|14
|8
|6
|50%
