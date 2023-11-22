On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Olli Maatta going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:20 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

