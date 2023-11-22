Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you live in Oakland County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Johns High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Southfield Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
