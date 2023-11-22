Wednesday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) and Memphis Tigers (3-0) going head to head at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 84-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 84, Memphis 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-7.2)

Michigan (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan Performance Insights

Offensively, Michigan put up 73.4 points per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 69.6 points per contest on defense (159th-ranked).

The Wolverines pulled down 34.1 boards per game (52nd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Michigan put up 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in college basketball.

The Wolverines ranked 13th-worst in the country with 9.5 forced turnovers per game, but they helped offset that by ranking 25th-best in college basketball averaging 10.1 turnovers per contest.

The Wolverines ranked 134th in college basketball with 7.7 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 122nd with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

Michigan allowed 6.6 treys per game (100th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 31.7% three-point percentage (61st-ranked).

Michigan took 62.7% two-pointers and 37.3% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 70.9% were two-pointers and 29.1% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.