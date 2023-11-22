The Memphis Tigers (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Michigan matchup.

Michigan vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Michigan vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 157.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-1.5) 157.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan vs. Memphis Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Michigan covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Wolverines had an ATS record of 5-6.
  • Memphis won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Tigers games went over the point total 16 out of 31 times last season.

Michigan Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

