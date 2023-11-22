The Memphis Tigers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Michigan vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines shot 45.0% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 40.1% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Michigan compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shot over 40.1% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolverines ranked 256th.

The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers gave up.

Michigan put together a 13-4 record last season in games it scored more than 71.8 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

The Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.

Michigan knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule