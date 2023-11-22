The Memphis Tigers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Michigan vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines shot 45.0% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 40.1% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Michigan compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shot over 40.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolverines ranked 256th.
  • The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers gave up.
  • Michigan put together a 13-4 record last season in games it scored more than 71.8 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • The Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.
  • Michigan knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Youngstown State W 92-62 Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's W 89-73 Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State L 94-86 Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center

