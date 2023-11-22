How to Watch Michigan vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Tigers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Michigan vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines shot 45.0% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 40.1% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Michigan compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shot over 40.1% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolverines ranked 256th.
- The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers gave up.
- Michigan put together a 13-4 record last season in games it scored more than 71.8 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- The Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.
- Michigan knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's
|W 89-73
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 94-86
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
