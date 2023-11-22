The contests in a Week 13 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Michigan include the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Bowling Green (-1.5)

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)

No. 23 Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-10.5)

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-20.5)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-3.5)

