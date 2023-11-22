Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The contests in a Week 13 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Michigan include the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 21
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Bowling Green (-1.5)
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 21
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)
No. 23 Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-10.5)
No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-20.5)
No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-3.5)
