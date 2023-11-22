Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Justin Holl going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Holl has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Holl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|3
|0
|3
|16:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
