In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Jake Walman to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (three shots).

Walman has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 23:12 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

