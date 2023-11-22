The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will J.T. Compher light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Compher's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages one shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 21:20 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:11 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.