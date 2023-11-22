Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Ingham County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manchester High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
