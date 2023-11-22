Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games featuring a Horizon team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Ball State Cardinals versus the IUPUI Jaguars.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ball State Cardinals at IUPUI Jaguars
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Austin Peay Governors at Cleveland State Vikings
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
