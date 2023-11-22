Should you wager on Daniel Sprong to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sprong stats and insights

  • In five of 17 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Sprong has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Sprong averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:28 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:38 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:03 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:59 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.