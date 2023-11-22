The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ben Chiarot score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

  • Chiarot has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
  • Chiarot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:57 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:26 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

