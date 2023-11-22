The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ben Chiarot score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chiarot stats and insights

Chiarot has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Chiarot has zero points on the power play.

Chiarot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:57 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:26 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.