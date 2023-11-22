Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Antrim County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mancelona High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
