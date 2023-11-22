Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 22?
In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Andrew Copp to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Copp stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Copp's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.