The Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) take on a fellow MAC opponent when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Waldo Stadium.

Bowling Green is totaling 324.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 107th in the FBS. Defensively, the Falcons rank 37th, giving up 336.4 yards per game. With 374.2 total yards per game on offense, Western Michigan ranks 75th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 93rd, allowing 396.5 total yards per game.

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Western Michigan Bowling Green 374.2 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.9 (107th) 396.5 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.4 (38th) 155.0 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.1 (88th) 219.2 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (111th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (94th) 16 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (1st)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has racked up 1,382 yards (125.6 yards per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley is his team's leading rusher with 171 carries for 912 yards, or 82.9 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has run for 427 yards across 113 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack paces his squad with 647 receiving yards on 68 catches with one touchdown.

Leroy Thomas has put together a 371-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 54 targets.

Anthony Sambucci's 34 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 315 yards and five touchdowns.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 1,492 yards passing for Bowling Green, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has racked up 762 yards on 125 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

Taron Keith has 440 yards as a receiver (40.0 per game) on 42 catches with three touchdowns, while also piling up 29.5 rush yards per game and three touchdowns on the ground.

Harold Fannin's team-high 474 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 42 targets) with six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare has a total of 338 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 31 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

