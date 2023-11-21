When the Bowling Green Falcons match up with the Western Michigan Broncos at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21, our projection model predicts the Falcons will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-1.5) Toss Up (52.5) Bowling Green 30, Western Michigan 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Broncos have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Broncos have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Western Michigan is a 3-4 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

In the Broncos' 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

Western Michigan games this year have averaged an over/under of 52.4 points, 0.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 54.5% chance to win.

The Falcons have six wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Bowling Green has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Falcons have played 10 games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 7.4 higher than the average total in Bowling Green games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 25.6 24.7 28.2 24.0 23.5 25.3 Western Michigan 24.9 31.5 34.0 25.8 19.7 34.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.