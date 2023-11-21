Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Washtenaw County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adrian High School at Central Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
