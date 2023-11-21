The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) are favored by 3.5 points against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is 148.5.

Oakland vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -3.5 148.5

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Oakland has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Oakland's matchups this season is 143.4, 5.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Oakland has covered every spread it has faced this season (5-0-0).

Oakland has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Golden Grizzlies have a record of 1-3 when they're set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oakland has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Oakland vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 18 62.1% 81.8 155.1 71.3 147.6 150.6 Oakland 15 51.7% 73.3 155.1 76.3 147.6 146.3

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies' 71.6 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.8 the Thundering Herd give up.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, Oakland is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Oakland vs. Marshall Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 18-11-0 16-9 15-14-0 Oakland 11-18-0 6-7 18-11-0

Oakland vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Oakland 15-2 Home Record 8-6 9-5 Away Record 5-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

