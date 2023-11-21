Oakland vs. Marshall November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oakland vs. Marshall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oakland Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 13.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Cam Crawford: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 6.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marshall Top Players (2022-23)
- Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oakland vs. Marshall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|332nd
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|28th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.