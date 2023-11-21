The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

Oakland vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Oakland Stats Insights

  • This season, Oakland has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies rank 305th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (72.8).
  • When it scores more than 72.8 points, Oakland is 2-2.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Oakland averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (69.9).
  • At home, the Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
  • At home, Oakland sunk 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Bowling Green W 81-62 Athletics Center O'rena
11/19/2023 Drake L 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Loyola Marymount W 74-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Marshall - John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

