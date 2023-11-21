The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

Oakland vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Oakland Stats Insights

This season, Oakland has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies rank 305th.

The Golden Grizzlies put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (72.8).

When it scores more than 72.8 points, Oakland is 2-2.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Oakland averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (69.9).

At home, the Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).

At home, Oakland sunk 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

