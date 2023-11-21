Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Genesee County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vassar High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Cass City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
