Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) are favored (-2.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.
Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Calihan Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Detroit Mercy
|-2.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Eastern Michigan played 19 games last season that finished with over 142.5 points.
- Eagles outings last year had a 153.0-point average over/under, 10.5 more points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Eagles were 13-16-0 last year.
- Last season, Eastern Michigan won four out of the 23 games, or 17.4%, in which it was the underdog.
- Last season, the Eagles won four of their 22 games, or 18.2%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Eagles.
Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Detroit Mercy
|21
|70%
|76.6
|148.8
|75.3
|156.1
|147.6
|Eastern Michigan
|19
|65.5%
|72.2
|148.8
|80.8
|156.1
|151.2
Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends
- The Eagles put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans gave up.
- When it scored more than 75.3 points last season, Eastern Michigan went 7-3 against the spread and 3-8 overall.
Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Detroit Mercy
|14-16-0
|4-5
|16-14-0
|Eastern Michigan
|13-16-0
|11-12
|13-16-0
Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Detroit Mercy
|Eastern Michigan
|9-5
|Home Record
|6-7
|5-13
|Away Record
|2-13
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|7-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|79.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|10-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
