The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) will square off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Eagles will try to pull off an upset as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 36 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: Buffalo, New York

Venue: UB Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Buffalo (-6.5) 36 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buffalo (-6.5) 35.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Eagles are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Buffalo has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

