The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium in a MAC battle.

Buffalo is averaging 21.8 points per game offensively this year (106th in the FBS), and is giving up 27.7 points per game (87th) on the defensive side of the ball. Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, posting 20 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 62nd with 25.2 points allowed per contest.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Buffalo 265.1 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.2 (115th) 386.9 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (54th) 104.9 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 160.2 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 15 (60th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (39th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has put up 1,634 passing yards, or 148.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.1% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 120 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 502 yards (on 109 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 19 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 472 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hamze Elzayat has recorded 370 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

JB Mitchell III has racked up 323 reciving yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,974 yards (179.5 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 55.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 138 times for 566 yards (51.5 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 28 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has piled up 327 yards on 83 attempts, scoring two times.

Marlyn Johnson's team-high 415 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 59 targets) with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has caught 21 passes for 389 yards (35.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Cole Harrity has compiled 34 receptions for 290 yards, an average of 26.4 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Buffalo or Eastern Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.