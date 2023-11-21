The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Mercy Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Detroit Mercy (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Detroit Mercy (-2.5) 142.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 23 times last year, and covered the spread in 11 of those matchups.

Detroit Mercy won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Titans games.

