The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Titans given up to their opponents (46.2%).
  • Eastern Michigan went 2-7 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished seventh.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed to opponents.
  • Eastern Michigan went 3-8 last season when it scored more than 75.3 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Eastern Michigan put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.4 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74).
  • The Eagles gave up 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 on the road.
  • At home, Eastern Michigan drained 5.5 triples per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern W 70-60 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Cleveland State W 69-62 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/21/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
11/25/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
11/26/2023 North Dakota - Farris Center

