Which team is going to win on Tuesday, November 21, when the Buffalo Bulls and Eastern Michigan Eagles match up at 7:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bulls. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (-6.5) Over (35.5) Buffalo 28, Eastern Michigan 17

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Eagles' ATS record is 5-5-0 this year.

Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Eagles' 10 games with a set total.

Eastern Michigan games this season have averaged a total of 45.6 points, 10.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulls have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Bulls are 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Bulls have played 11 games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The total for this game is 35.5, 14 points fewer than the average total in Buffalo games thus far this season.

Eagles vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 21.8 27.7 25 30.4 19.2 25.5 Eastern Michigan 20 25.2 25.8 22.7 13 28.2

