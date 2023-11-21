How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans shot 43.3% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Detroit Mercy had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Titans were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 349th.
- Last year, the Titans put up 76.6 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.
- Detroit Mercy went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Detroit Mercy put up 79.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.9).
- In home games, the Titans surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (69.3) than in away games (78.8).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Detroit Mercy performed worse at home last season, draining 9.9 treys per game, compared to 10.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% mark on the road.
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 93-61
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 70-69
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/18/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 71-52
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/21/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Calihan Hall
|11/25/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Calihan Hall
