How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stetson Hatters (2-2) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Central Michigan vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas are shooting 44.6% from the field, 6% higher than the 38.6% the Hatters' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Central Michigan has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.6% from the field.
- The Chippewas are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 46th.
- The Chippewas put up an average of 65.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Hatters allow.
- Central Michigan has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Central Michigan averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (68.7) than on the road (61.8).
- In 2022-23, the Chippewas conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than away (75.1).
- At home, Central Michigan sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (28.3%).
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 68-63
|Yuengling Center
|11/20/2023
|Siena
|W 70-56
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|McGuirk Arena
