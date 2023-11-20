A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Longhorns, winners of four in a row.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • UConn went 17-1 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Longhorns ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Huskies finished 10th.
  • Last year, the Huskies averaged 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).
  • UConn had a 23-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns shot 47.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Texas had a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.9% from the field.
  • The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Longhorns scored 13.9 more points per game last year (78) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (64.1).
  • When Texas allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 21-3.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn posted 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.
  • The Huskies ceded 63.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.8).
  • When playing at home, UConn made one more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas put up 84.8 points per game last season, 15.4 more than it averaged on the road (69.4).
  • At home, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than they allowed away (72).
  • Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center
11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center
11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Delaware State W 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice W 80-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center

