The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) face the SMU Mustangs (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Mustangs finished 210th.

Last year, the Mustangs put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

SMU had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.

Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mountaineers ranked 60th.

The Mountaineers averaged only 0.4 more points per game last year (76) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).

West Virginia went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (68.1).

When playing at home, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (83.1).

At home, SMU made 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (28%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (71.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (74.6).

West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum 11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum 11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum 11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule