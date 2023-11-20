When the Denver Nuggets (9-4) and Detroit Pistons (2-12) face off at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. and Jalen Duren will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, ALT2

BSDET, ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Pistons fell to the Raptors 142-113. With 19 points, Stanley Umude was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stanley Umude 19 4 3 0 1 2 Cade Cunningham 18 5 4 0 0 3 James Wiseman 15 3 1 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Duren provides the Pistons 18.0 points, 15.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).

Cade Cunningham averages 22.3 points, 3.0 boards and 8.3 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Pistons receive 6.3 points per game from Ausar Thompson, plus 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists.

The Pistons receive 14.3 points, 10.0 boards and 1.0 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

Alec Burks averages 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per game (10th in NBA).

Watch Nikola Jokic, Duren and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.