The Detroit Pistons (2-12) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to end an 11-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and ALT2. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and ALT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in eight of 14 outings.

Detroit's games this year have had a 226.6-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Detroit is 6-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win two times (15.4%) in those contests.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pistons vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 5 38.5% 113.7 223.7 108.1 224.7 223.4 Pistons 8 57.1% 110 223.7 116.6 224.7 220.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (4-4-0) than at home (2-4-0) this year.

The Pistons score an average of 110 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 108.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 2-6 overall record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Pistons and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 6-8 4-1 9-5 Nuggets 5-8 1-1 4-9

Pistons vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Pistons Nuggets 110 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 3-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 2-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 108.1 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-5 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-1

