Pistons vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-12) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to end an 11-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and ALT2. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Pistons vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and ALT2
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|224.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in eight of 14 outings.
- Detroit's games this year have had a 226.6-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Detroit is 6-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win two times (15.4%) in those contests.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Pistons vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|5
|38.5%
|113.7
|223.7
|108.1
|224.7
|223.4
|Pistons
|8
|57.1%
|110
|223.7
|116.6
|224.7
|220.6
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (4-4-0) than at home (2-4-0) this year.
- The Pistons score an average of 110 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 108.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 2-6 overall record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.
Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|6-8
|4-1
|9-5
|Nuggets
|5-8
|1-1
|4-9
Pistons vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Pistons
|Nuggets
|110
|113.7
|24
|12
|3-5
|5-0
|2-6
|5-0
|116.6
|108.1
|22
|6
|4-1
|3-5
|2-3
|7-1
