Pistons vs. Nuggets November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-6) square off against the Denver Nuggets (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ALT2.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, ALT2
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games
- November 17 at the Cavaliers
- November 14 at home vs the Hawks
- November 12 at the Bulls
- November 19 at the Raptors
- November 10 at home vs the 76ers
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren averages 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 80.0% from the field (fourth in NBA).
- Cade Cunningham puts up 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).
- Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 1.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds.
- Alec Burks puts up 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made treys per game (10th in NBA).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic generates 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- The Nuggets are getting 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.
- Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Aaron Gordon is putting up 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 55.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pistons vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Nuggets
|109.4
|Points Avg.
|117.0
|112.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.1
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|51.5%
|39.1%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.