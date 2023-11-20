The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies shot at a 43.5% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.
  • Last season, Oakland had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies' 73.3 points per game last year were just 0.2 more points than the 73.1 the Lions allowed.
  • Oakland put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oakland put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.
  • The Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.
  • At home, Oakland made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%) as well.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Illinois L 64-53 State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Bowling Green W 81-62 Athletics Center O'rena
11/19/2023 Drake L 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Loyola Marymount - John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

