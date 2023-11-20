The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies shot at a 43.5% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.

Last season, Oakland had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.

The Golden Grizzlies' 73.3 points per game last year were just 0.2 more points than the 73.1 the Lions allowed.

Oakland put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.

The Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.

At home, Oakland made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%) as well.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule