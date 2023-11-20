Monday's game at Ocean Center has the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) squaring off against the Siena Saints (1-2) at 11:30 AM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-64 victory as our model heavily favors Central Michigan.

There is no line set for the game.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Central Michigan vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 78, Siena 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Siena

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Michigan (-13.8)

Central Michigan (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Central Michigan Performance Insights

Central Michigan scored 65.7 points per game and gave up 73.0 last season, ranking them 321st in the country on offense and 264th defensively.

Last season, the Chippewas were 192nd in college basketball in rebounds (31.5 per game) and 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5).

Last season, Central Michigan was 21st-worst in the nation in assists at 10.7 per game.

The Chippewas were 299th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and 11th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.0%) last season.

Last season, Central Michigan was 290th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Last year, Central Michigan took 62.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.7% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.8% of Central Michigan's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.2% were 3-pointers.

